Markets

Market data — June 2 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

02 June 2021 - 21:48
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates 

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand buoyed by trade surplus and ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks Europe to reach record ...
Markets
3.
Market data — May 31 2021
Markets
4.
JSE near record high amid mixed global markets
Markets
5.
Global stocks remain at record levels as economic ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.