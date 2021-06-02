Market data — June 2 2021

Dogecoin rises 31% after Coinbase announces it will make the meme-based cryptocurrency available on its trading platform
The government is making impractical ideological decisions, and with great arrogance
DNG Energy’s bids failed on legal, technical and financial qualification grounds, says Bernard Magoro
The ANC needs the party’s support to pass the controversial change to section 25 of the constitution
It is anticipated that it will receive R819m from the treasury in July after the passing of the Special Appropriation Bill in parliament
RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg talks to Business Day TV about how the local bond market
The industry now wants the government, and even health groups, to conduct their own research, too
Social media company says the Nigerian president’s post violated its abusive behaviour policy, leading to a 12-hour suspension of his account
Chiefs were far from perfect under caretaker coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard and conceded two soft goals
Iconic British brand prepares to offer a fully electric car to its ultra-wealthy clientele
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.