Markets JSE near record high amid mixed global markets Investors are waiting for US data later this week for clues regarding future monetary policy, with the JSE marginally higher in early trade

The JSE was on track for its seventh-consecutive session of gains on Wednesday morning, and near record high, but with global markets cautious ahead of US data later this week.

In morning trade the JSE was up 0.3% to 69,129.47 points, just 274 points from its intraday record, which was reached in March...