JSE near record high amid mixed global markets
Investors are waiting for US data later this week for clues regarding future monetary policy, with the JSE marginally higher in early trade
02 June 2021 - 10:58
The JSE was on track for its seventh-consecutive session of gains on Wednesday morning, and near record high, but with global markets cautious ahead of US data later this week.
In morning trade the JSE was up 0.3% to 69,129.47 points, just 274 points from its intraday record, which was reached in March...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now