Rand extends gains as commodity prices provide support
The rand has benefited from robust commodity prices, which has helped SA record trade surpluses recently
01 June 2021 - 10:58
The JSE was on track for its sixth-consecutive positive close on Tuesday morning, with the rand also finding support as inflation concerns and global recovery hopes supported commodity prices.
Data showed on Monday that SA recorded a twelfth-consecutive trade surplus in April, with precious metal exports providing the biggest boost...
