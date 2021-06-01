Markets

JSE likely to pause for breath after rallying close to record highs

01 June 2021 - 07:58 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
The JSE could pause for breath on Tuesday after a strong push in recent sessions that took the all-share to near record levels.

The local share market ended higher in May despite bouts of volatility at the start of the month. The all share gained 1.5% in May, marking its seventh straight month of gains, boosted mainly by the recovery in resource and industrial stocks.

Asian markets were muted in Tuesday’s session amid the lack of a fresh catalyst, given that the US markets were closed for a public holiday on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and Australia’s ASX/200 were both flat, but Hong Kong’s Hang rose 0.61%.

The rand, meanwhile, held broadly steady at R13.70/$ after a 5% gain in May, which made it the top-performing currency among  emerging-market currencies.

The stronger rand reduces the cost of imported goods, thus helping to keep in inflation in check.

Tilmann Kolb, analyst at UBS Global Wealth Management, said the rand could suffer collateral damage once the central banks in the developed markets in particular begin to scale back their loose monetary policy.

 “As global rates have stabilised the rand has continued to rise, supported by commodity prices and the easing of fiscal worries in SA. We think the withdrawal of stimulus globally and SA’s fiscal situation will soon pose challenges again. Capital inflows and continued solid exports could further strengthen the rand, though,” Kob said.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Crypto’s pros and cons

Bitcoin and gold have differences and similarities, writes Peter Little
Companies
5 days ago

Gold on track for best month since July 2020 as dollar weakens

The bullion is drawing strength from inflation fears and some inclination of the yields, analyst says
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand buoyed by trade surplus and higher metal prices

Bonds firmed a little on the day, with the yield on the R2030 government bond last seen down four basis points to 8.91%
Markets
14 hours ago
