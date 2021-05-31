Markets

Oil climbs on upbeat demand outlook

Brent crude futures and US West Texas Intermediate crude are on track for a second monthly gain

31 May 2021 - 07:50 Florence Tan
Picture: 123RF/PIX NOO
Singapore — Oil prices climbed in early Asian trade on Monday, underpinned by the bright outlook for fuel demand growth in the next quarter, while investors looked ahead to the Opec+ meeting this week for supply guidance.

Brent crude futures for August rose 44c, or 0.6%, to $69.16 a barrel by 6.24am after settling at their highest in two years on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude for July was at $66.78 a barrel, up 46c, or 0.7%.

Both contracts are on track for a second monthly gain as analysts expect oil demand growth to outstrip supply despite the possible return of Iranian crude and condensate exports.

Iran has been in talks with world powers since April working on steps that Tehran and Washington must take on sanctions and nuclear activities to return to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear pact.

“We see demand outstripping supply in the order of 650,000 barrels per day and 950,000 bpd in Q3 and Q4 respectively,” ANZ analysts said, adding that this includes 500,000 bpd of increase in Iranian output.

Opec and their allies including Russia will meet on Tuesday.

The group known as Opec+ is expected to stay the course on its plans to gradually ease supply cuts until July.

“We don’t think Iran derails any arrangement with Opec+, hence the already agreed unwinding of cuts from July are expected to continue and are already baked into balances,” Energy Aspects analyst Virendra Chauhan said.

Separately, crude output in the US soared 14.3% in March, the Energy Information Administration reported on Friday, while Baker Hughes data showed oil and gas rigs rising for a tenth consecutive month last week.

EIA’s data also showed that a cargo of 1.033-million barrels of Iranian crude oil was recorded as landing on US shores in March, the first shipment of Iranian oil to the US since 1991.

Reuters

Asian shares strain to extend rally amid US jobs hopes

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan and Australia rise as Nikkei falls
2 hours ago

JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Monday as Chinese data disappoint

Manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for May came in slightly below expectations
2 hours ago

Gold on track for best month since July 2020 as dollar weakens

The bullion is drawing strength from inflation fears and some inclination of the yields, analyst says
2 hours ago
