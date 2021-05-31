MARKET WRAP: Rand buoyed by trade surplus and higher metal prices
Bonds firmed a little on the day, with the yield on the R2030 government bond last seen down four basis points to 8.91%
31 May 2021 - 19:10
The rand remained firmer against the dollar after SA recorded its twelfth consecutive trade surplus in April, with precious metal exports providing the biggest boost.
Data from the SA Revenue Service on Monday showed the April surplus at R51.24bn, higher than the Bloomberg consensus of R37.5bn...
