Market data — May 31 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Tuesday, June 1 2021
Former president says he took time out from campaigning for the party because it did not have a good story to tell
President says the project of renewal has encountered resistance from those who ‘benefited from the deviant practices of the past’
Bank will use price discounts, incentives, free smoothies and other rewards to win a market share in the middle class
A slew of economic data will give an indication of how SA’s tentative recovery is progressing
The industry now wants the government, and even health groups, to conduct their own research, too
A government review finds that 180,764 died from the disease, up from previous official tally of 68,053
Four-time Grand Slam champion says she has suffered from depression for almost three years
Helio Castroneves won the Indianapolis 500 for a record-equalling fourth time on Sunday, in front of the largest crowd to attend a sporting event in the United States since the start of the Covid-19 ...
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.