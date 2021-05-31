Markets

Market data — May 31 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

31 May 2021 - 23:40
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates 

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Oil climbs on upbeat demand outlook
Markets
2.
JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Monday as ...
Markets
3.
Gold on track for best month since July 2020 as ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and Alliance ...
Markets
5.
JSE extends rally as SA Inc shares hold up ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.