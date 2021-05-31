Markets

JSE extends rally as SA Inc shares hold up despite new restrictions

The JSE extended its rally on Monday as resources stocks post gains

BL PREMIUM
31 May 2021 - 12:51 Andries Mahlangu

The JSE extended its rally on Monday, with the so-called SA Inc shares — those that derive the lion’s share of their revenue from SA — holding up relatively well despite the country adopting stricter adjusted level 2 lockdown measures to limit rising Covid-19 infections.

Resources were the star performers, helping the all share index gain 0.68% to 68,014.08 points by midday — its best level in about three weeks.  Resources stocks have been recovering steadily after coming off sharply earlier in May amid a drop in commodity prices, which have since stabilised...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now