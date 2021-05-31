Markets JSE extends rally as SA Inc shares hold up despite new restrictions The JSE extended its rally on Monday as resources stocks post gains BL PREMIUM

The JSE extended its rally on Monday, with the so-called SA Inc shares — those that derive the lion’s share of their revenue from SA — holding up relatively well despite the country adopting stricter adjusted level 2 lockdown measures to limit rising Covid-19 infections.

Resources were the star performers, helping the all share index gain 0.68% to 68,014.08 points by midday — its best level in about three weeks. Resources stocks have been recovering steadily after coming off sharply earlier in May amid a drop in commodity prices, which have since stabilised...