Markets

Gold on track for best month since July 2020 as dollar weakens

The bullion is drawing strength from inflation fears and some inclination of the yields, analyst says

31 May 2021 - 07:24 Brijesh Patel
Picture: 123RF/PHAWAT KHOMMAI
Picture: 123RF/PHAWAT KHOMMAI

Bengaluru — Gold rose on Monday and was heading for its best monthly jump since July 2020, boosted by a weaker US dollar and lower bond yields, while growing inflationary pressure lifted demand for the safe-haven metal as a hedge.

Spot gold was up 0.4 at $1,909.81 per ounce by 5.11am, while US gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,913. Bullion has risen nearly 8% so far this month.

“Gold is pretty much drawing its strength from inflation fears and some inclination of the yields,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“The dollar is staying weaker. That’s fairly supportive. Gold bulls now have their eyes set on $2,000 and most of the guys are thinking it’s going to go quite higher.”

The dollar index eased 0.1% against its rivals, while the US 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.593% on Friday , reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Data on Friday showed US consumer prices surged in April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve’s 2% target and posting its largest annual gain since 1992.

Gold, often used as a hedge against inflation, has benefited from recent data showing a rise in prices in the US and the UK.

Investors’ focus this week will be on US payrolls data due on Friday with median forecasts at 650,000.

“On the technical front, a trade above the $1,915.60 would, however, signal a resumption on the $1,950 target … and there is strong support at the $1,875 and $1,850 levels,” Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.

Palladium rose 0.5% to $2,839.72 per ounce, but it was set for its first monthly decline in four. Platinum climbed 0.9% to $1,187.50.

Silver jumped 0.7% to $28.07 and was heading for its best monthly gain since December.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and Alliance ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE caught up in global risk-on high
Markets
3.
JSE at three-week high as industrial stocks shine
Markets
4.
JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Monday as ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Royal Dutch Shell and ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold subdued as dollar and Treasury climb

Markets

Tight state control threatens mining

Business

JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Monday as Chinese data disappoint

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.