Market data — May 30 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
SA is on steady ground, with strong commodity prices, a better than expected budget and a long output runway
President Cyril Ramaphosa avoids new limits on alcohol sector, while fewer people are allowed to gather together and curfew tightened
President says the project of renewal has encountered resistance from those who ‘benefited from the deviant practices of the past’
Deal for the purchase of EV firm Agilitee would be subject to strict JSE rules on related-party transactions
A slew of economic data will give an indication of how SA’s tentative recovery is progressing
The industry now wants the government, and even health groups, to conduct their own research, too
US has imposed restrictions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia over the conflict and human rights abuses in Tigray
The jockey might yet switch mounts for the big race on July 5
The Idler Philosophy Retreat in Lippiano, Italy, wants you to slow down, have fun, and live well
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.