WATCH: Stock picks — Royal Dutch Shell and MultiChoice

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Royal Dutch Shell as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose MultiChoice.

Crail said: “My stock pick is Royal Dutch Shell, it’s a shortlisted company and, yes, oil is bad for the environment, but certainly I think there’s a lot of up-side in the share price.”

Reeders said: “My pick is MultiChoice, which is strange but a huge market in Nigeria and therefore they have good consumer growth there. That whole sector is in play as we’ve just seen with the buyout of MTN yesterday, so there’s a consolidation in media and streaming. MultiChoice has the advantage that it’s satellite in Africa.”