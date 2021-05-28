Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Royal Dutch Shell and MultiChoice

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton talk to Business Day TV

28 May 2021 - 17:17 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Royal Dutch Shell as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose MultiChoice.

Crail said: “My stock pick is Royal Dutch Shell, it’s a shortlisted company and, yes, oil is bad for the environment, but certainly I think there’s a lot of up-side in the share price.”

Reeders said: “My pick is MultiChoice, which is strange but a huge market in Nigeria and therefore they have good consumer growth there. That whole sector is in play as we’ve just seen with the buyout of MTN yesterday, so there’s a consolidation in media and streaming. MultiChoice has the advantage that it’s satellite in Africa.”

