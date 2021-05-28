Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Royal Dutch Shell and MultiChoice
Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton talk to Business Day TV
Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Royal Dutch Shell as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose MultiChoice.
Crail said: “My stock pick is Royal Dutch Shell, it’s a shortlisted company and, yes, oil is bad for the environment, but certainly I think there’s a lot of up-side in the share price.”
Reeders said: “My pick is MultiChoice, which is strange but a huge market in Nigeria and therefore they have good consumer growth there. That whole sector is in play as we’ve just seen with the buyout of MTN yesterday, so there’s a consolidation in media and streaming. MultiChoice has the advantage that it’s satellite in Africa.”
Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton talk to Business Day TV
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.