JSE at three-week high as industrial stocks shine
Shares in MTN, the largest mobile operator in Africa, broke through R100 for the first time since November 2019
28 May 2021 - 12:01
The JSE pushed to its best level in three weeks on Friday, with industrial stocks in particular the standout performers.
Shares in MTN, the largest mobile operator in Africa, broke through R100 for the first time since November 2019, bringing its year-to-date gains to about 67%, according to Infront data...
