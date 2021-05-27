Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Medtronic

Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

27 May 2021 - 08:44 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PITINAN
Picture: 123RF/PITINAN

Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Medtronic as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m picking Medtronic, it’s had a really good recovery since Covid started to end in the US and you’ve seen elective surgery make a comeback.”

Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

