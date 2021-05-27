Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Medtronic
Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
27 May 2021 - 08:44
Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Medtronic as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m picking Medtronic, it’s had a really good recovery since Covid started to end in the US and you’ve seen elective surgery make a comeback.”
Or listen to the full audio:
