MARKET WRAP: Miners push JSE to biggest gain in three weeks

Miners push JSE to biggest gain in three weeks Mr Price jumped the most in more than a year, up 11.72% on the day, and now almost 30% for the year to date

Miners led gains on the JSE on Thursday as commodity prices steadied after a pullback over the past few days, while retailer Mr Price leapt the most in more than a year following the release of its final results.

The second half of Mr Price’s financial year was much better than the first, reflecting the pent-up consumer demand as lockdown restrictions were eased...