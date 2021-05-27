MARKET WRAP: Miners push JSE to biggest gain in three weeks
Mr Price jumped the most in more than a year, up 11.72% on the day, and now almost 30% for the year to date
27 May 2021 - 19:07
Miners led gains on the JSE on Thursday as commodity prices steadied after a pullback over the past few days, while retailer Mr Price leapt the most in more than a year following the release of its final results.
The second half of Mr Price’s financial year was much better than the first, reflecting the pent-up consumer demand as lockdown restrictions were eased...
