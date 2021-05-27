Markets JSE extends gains, powered by resource stocks The rand pushed to its best level against the dollar in nearly two years, boosting retailers BL PREMIUM

The JSE extended gains at midday on Thursday as big resource stocks recovered further amid some degree of stability in commodity prices after a big drop over the past week.

The rand, meanwhile, pushed to its best level against the dollar in nearly two years, boosting retailers as this reduces the cost of imports. The rand rose 0.30% to R13.70/$...