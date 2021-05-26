Markets MARKET WRAP: Mediclinic’s jump helps keep JSE mildly positive The rand reached its best level since February 2019 in intraday trade, at R13.74/$ BL PREMIUM

Miners weighed on the JSE on Wednesday, while Mediclinic jumped the most in nearly four months after it announced an uptick in patient activity and that it it would vote to sell its share in UK business Spire Healthcare.

Both the all share and the top 40 made marginal gains on the day, with the former closing at 66,130 points. Precious metals were down 1.4%, industrial metals 1.08% and resources 1.04%. Listed property added 1.96%, banks 0.83% and financials 0.58%...