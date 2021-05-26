Markets

Market data — May 27 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

26 May 2021 - 22:14
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates 

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand races to highest in nearly two years as US ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE miners fall on Chinese ...
Markets
3.
Rand gains more ground, boosting chance of fuel ...
Markets
4.
World markets rise on reassurance from US Fed ...
Markets
5.
Gold climbs above $1,900
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.