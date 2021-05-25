WATCH: Stock picks — Quilter and Polyus Gold

Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments chose Quilter as his stock pick of the day and Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers chose Polyus Gold.

Du Toit said: “I’m picking Quilter, it’s a UK wealth management business and they recently announced that they’re going to become a very UK-focused wealth management business and that they’re going to sell the international operation for about £450m, which is slightly higher than was estimated, and they indicated that they’re going to return that money to shareholders. They’re still busy with a current share buyback and they’re probably going to do a special dividend.”

Mnguni said: “I would probably take Polyus Gold. It’s a Russian gold miner and one of the lowest-cost producers in the world. I think the main reason is that when one looks at where we are in the equity market cycle, I mean there are areas of the market that are quite stretched that have created some risk of correction. And I think for portfolio insurance one needs to have some gold exposure and Polyus is one of the best gold producers by far in the world.”