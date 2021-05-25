WATCH: Stock pick — FedEx

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose FedEx as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick is FedEx, it’s a well-known household brand, increasingly so post Covid and they are one of the largest global logistics companies. It has had a very difficult time since 2016 through to early 2020, effectively loosing around 50% of its price off the back of the acquisition of TNT express. It was a difficult acquisition to digest and some of the benefits owed to shareholders weren’t forthcoming. It has great growth prospect and margins are already starting to drift up.”