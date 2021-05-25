Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand firms amid easing inflation fears

Banks and financials gained the most on the day, up 2.23% and 1.88%, respectively

25 May 2021 - 18:01 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand firmed to its best level in nearly two years on Tuesday amid easing US inflation concerns as comments from the Federal Reserve reaffirmed its dovish stance.

Its emerging-market peers also gained as the Fed’s comments helped calm investor nerves about tightening monetary policy...

