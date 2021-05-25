Market data — May 25 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Norma goes Marie Antoinette on the poor, but it’s Afrikaans singer Norman who gets the flak
Despite marked increase the government is still far from successfully completing the reform programme
Legal advice halts governing party from taking disciplinary steps against its secretary-general
Group’s overall financial results for the six months to March show a notable improvement from the same period a year earlier
Bank will study the feasibility of a CBDC that could be used as legal tender for general retail purposes
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by William Mzimba, Chief Officer of Vodacom Business
Iran’s presidential election in June comes amid talks on deal to revive 2015 nuclear accord
Victory over Villarreal would be Solskjaer's first silverware as manager of Manchester United
A stiffened chassis and styling tweaks make this the most sporting Bentley SUV
