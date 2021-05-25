JSE gains as inflation worries ease
At 9.26am, the rand had strengthened 0.50% to R13.8471/$
25 May 2021 - 11:10
The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Tuesday morning amid inflation worries easing, with technology stocks firming the most.
A US Federal Reserve official has once again given the markets soothing comments that supported the Fed’s dovish stance that policy will remain the same for some time...
