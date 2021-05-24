JSE lifts after a volatile previous week
Investors are watching out for US personal consumption expenditure data this week
24 May 2021 - 11:12
The JSE was firmer amid mixed global markets on Monday morning, as inflation concerns remain the central theme in markets.
Global markets ended a volatile week on Friday on a firmer note, with investors cheering upbeat economic data from the eurozone and the UK...
