JSE lifts after a volatile previous week

Investors are watching out for US personal consumption expenditure data this week

24 May 2021 - 11:12 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer amid mixed global markets on Monday morning, as inflation concerns remain the central theme in markets.

Global markets ended a volatile week on Friday on a firmer note, with investors cheering upbeat economic data from the eurozone and the UK...

