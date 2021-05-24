Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday amid cryptocurrency turbulence

Pressure on the values that continued at the weekend could prompt more volatility this week

24 May 2021 - 07:10 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday morning after a volatile week, with inflation concerns and cryptocurrency volatility the major themes.

Pressure on cryptocurrencies continued at the weekend and the mood soured last week after China announced it was tightening regulations. This could remain a major issue for investors in the week ahead, with the focus also on economic data.

US personal consumption expenditure data — the US Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation — is due on Friday.

In morning trade the Shanghai composite was up 0.16% and Japan’s Nikkei 0.44%, while the Hang Seng was 0.41% lower.

Tencent, which gives direction to the local bourse through the Naspers group, was down 0.58%.

Gold was 0.13% higher at $1,883.60/oz while platinum rose 0.11% to $1,171.76. Brent crude was 2.68% higher at $66.77 a barrel.

The rand was little changed at R13.95/$.

Barloworld is due to report its results for the six months to end-March later, saying in a recent update it had benefited from austerity measures and acquisitions, while its equipment businesses in Russia and SA are expected to show an improved performance.

Private hospital group Netcare is due to release its results for the six months to end-March later, expecting to report a fall in headline earnings per share as it deals with increased Covid-19 related costs, which have also put pressure on elective surgery numbers.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Global stocks even out after unsettled week

US Fed minutes on Wednesday suggested a possible change in policy towards tapering bond purchases
Markets
2 days ago

MARKET WRAP: Improved risk sentiment pushes rand to best level since 2019

Industrial metals, resources and listed property stocks lost the most this week, while banks and financials made the biggest gains
Markets
2 days ago

Cryptocurrencies limp into the weekend

Bitcoin and ether stabilise after Tesla founder Elon Musk suspends bitcoin payments
Markets
2 days ago

JSE gains after volatile week

With inflation fears ebbing, equity markets may resume rallying, Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley says
Markets
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Improved risk sentiment pushes rand ...
Markets
2.
World shares surge ahead of US payrolls data
Markets
3.
Bonds trade slightly firmer ahead of US jobs data
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Miners and tech stocks take toll, ...
Markets
5.
Global stocks even out after unsettled week
Markets

Related Articles

Cryptocurrencies limp into the weekend

Markets

Asian tech stocks rise as US Treasury yields drop

Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Vodacom

Markets

Oil rises on hopes of fuel demand recovery

Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday after volatile week

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.