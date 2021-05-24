Markets

Gold near four-and-a-half-month high as cryptocurrencies keep sliding

The bullion’s momentum is strong and it is likely to challenge a key psychological level at $1,900, analyst says

24 May 2021 - 07:27 Brijesh Patel
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG

Bengaluru — Gold prices climbed on Monday to hover near a 4½-month high, supported by a weaker US dollar and growing inflationary pressure, while a slide in cryptocurrencies further lifted the safe-haven metal’s appeal.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,883.21 per ounce by 5.01am. Last week, gold prices hit their highest level since January 8 at $1,889.75.

US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,884.30 per ounce.

“The US dollar index remains relatively weak and the manufacturing and service PMIs from the US and Europe actually raised the prospect of inflation in months to come,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.

“[The] recent slide in cryptocurrencies also boosted the appeal of gold as an alternative investment asset. Gold’s upward momentum is very strong and it is likely to challenge a key psychological level at $1,900 in the days to come,” Yang said.

The dollar stood near its lowest levels in three months against the resurgent euro and other European currencies, making gold cheaper for other currency holders.

Rising US inflationary risks have spooked markets after data showed a rise in consumer prices and pick-up in factory activity, lifting gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.6% to 1042.92 tonnes on Friday.

Speculators raised their net long positions in Comex gold in the week ended May 18.

Further contributing to gold’s move, bitcoin fell 13% on Sunday, sending it down 50% from the year’s high after Beijing stepped up its efforts to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading.

The White House said on Friday it had pared down its infrastructure bill to $1.7-trillion from $2.25-trillion, but Republicans dismissed the changes as insufficient for a deal.

Elsewhere, palladium jumped 1% to $2,810.32 per ounce, silver gained 0.4% to $27.64 and platinum climbed 0.6% to $1,173.03.

Reuters

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday amid cryptocurrency turbulence

Pressure on the values that continued at the weekend could prompt more volatility this week
45 minutes ago

MARKET WRAP: Improved risk sentiment pushes rand to best level since 2019

Industrial metals, resources and listed property stocks lost the most this week, while banks and financials made the biggest gains
2 days ago

Global stocks even out after unsettled week

US Fed minutes on Wednesday suggested a possible change in policy towards tapering bond purchases
2 days ago

