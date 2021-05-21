JSE gains after volatile week
With inflation fears ebbing, equity markets may resume rallying, Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley says
21 May 2021 - 11:32
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, with its global peers mixed after a volatile week amid inflation worries.
The JSE all share was on track for its second day of gains, with tech stocks rebounding as inflation fears eased...
