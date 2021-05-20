Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

20 May 2021 - 09:20 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to go with Naspers, it is sitting below R3,000 today and remember this was all the way up to R3,800. Although I don’t think there’s much of a social benefit to this deal with Prosus, I think there’s an economic benefit for people holding Naspers shares so, I’m looking for this to to recover in the short to medium term.”

