Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand steady as interest rates are kept on hold Banks and tech-stocks led gains on the JSE, while retailers fared the worst on the day

The rand remained steady around the R14/$ level after the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at a record low 3.5% on Thursday.

The MPC’s decision was unanimous, with the move in line with a median forecast of 19 economists in a Bloomberg survey. ..