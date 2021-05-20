MARKET WRAP: Rand steady as interest rates are kept on hold
Banks and tech-stocks led gains on the JSE, while retailers fared the worst on the day
20 May 2021 - 18:33
The rand remained steady around the R14/$ level after the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at a record low 3.5% on Thursday.
The MPC’s decision was unanimous, with the move in line with a median forecast of 19 economists in a Bloomberg survey. ..
