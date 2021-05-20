Markets JSE strengthens ahead of MPC announcement on interest rates Most analysts expect the MPC to keep the repo rate at its record low 3.5% BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, with its global peers mixed amid ongoing inflation concerns. Locally, the focus turns to the monetary policy committee (MPC) interest rate announcement.

SA consumer inflation, which the Reserve Bank monitors closely when deciding on interest rates, remained within the Bank’s 3%-6% target band. However, it rose at its fastest pace in more than a year in April, data showed on Wednesday...