Gold firmer as traders fret about inflation

Bengaluru — Gold prices climbed on Thursday, aided by growing US inflationary pressure, though gains were curbed as the dollar rebounded and US treasury yields rose after Federal Reserve policymakers hinted at a possible shift in future policy.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,877.15/oz by 3.37am GMT. US gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,877.50. “What’s driving gold and will continue to drive it higher from here is the fact that inflation is now very ingrained.

“But the US Federal Reserve don’t seem to see it,” ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir said. “However, gold is in a bit of a tug-of-war, pulled lower by the stronger dollar and an uptick in the US 10-year rates.”

Gold prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday to their highest level since January 8, but pared most of the gains as the dollar index bounced off from a near three-month low and benchmark US treasury yields rose to a near one-week high after the Fed minutes. Minutes of the US central bank’s April 27-28 meeting said a number of policymakers thought if the US economy continued rapid progress, it would be appropriate “at some point” to discuss tightening its accommodative policy.

Recent data showing a rise in prices in the US and UK intensified concerns over inflation. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, but an increase in rates from the Fed will dull bullion’s appeal as it translates into higher opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

“Weakening bond yield, building inflationary pressure and a softer dollar have brightened the prospects for gold investment demand,” ANZ analysts said in a note. “That said, the pandemic wave in India could severely impact the physical offtake of gold in Q2 [second quarter].”

Elsewhere, palladium gained 1% to $2,895.86/oz, silver was steady at $27.76, while platinum edged 0.2% higher to $1,193.08.

