Markets

Gold firmer as traders fret about inflation

20 May 2021 - 08:19 Brijesh Patel
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG

Bengaluru — Gold prices climbed on Thursday, aided by growing US inflationary pressure, though gains were curbed as the dollar rebounded and US treasury yields rose after Federal Reserve policymakers hinted at a possible shift in future policy.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,877.15/oz by 3.37am GMT. US gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,877.50. “What’s driving gold and will continue to drive it higher from here is the fact that inflation is now very ingrained.

“But the US Federal Reserve don’t seem to see it,” ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir said. “However, gold is in a bit of a tug-of-war, pulled lower by the stronger dollar and an uptick in the US 10-year rates.”

Gold prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday to their highest level since January 8, but pared most of the gains as the dollar index bounced off from a near three-month low and benchmark US treasury yields rose to a near one-week high after the Fed minutes. Minutes of the US central bank’s April 27-28 meeting said a number of policymakers thought if the US economy continued rapid progress, it would be appropriate “at some point” to discuss tightening its accommodative policy.

Recent data showing a rise in prices in the US and UK intensified concerns over inflation. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, but an increase in rates from the Fed will dull bullion’s appeal as it translates into higher opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

“Weakening bond yield, building inflationary pressure and a softer dollar have brightened the prospects for gold investment demand,” ANZ analysts said in a note. “That said, the pandemic wave in India could severely impact the physical offtake of gold in Q2 [second quarter].”

Elsewhere, palladium gained 1% to $2,895.86/oz, silver was steady at $27.76, while platinum edged 0.2% higher to $1,193.08.

Reuters

Oil slips amid Covid-19 surge in India and rising US stockpiles

US-Iran nuclear talks added impetus to the price drop
Markets
2 hours ago

Taper talk and crypto crash put pressure on markets

Shares struggled after bitcoin plunged as much as 30% and commodities fell
Markets
2 hours ago

JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Thursday ahead of Reserve Bank review

The central bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold, but concerns of rising inflation remains a threat to market sentiment
Markets
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE slips as inflation worries dominate again
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks weaker global markets on ...
Markets
3.
Cryptocurrency rout wipes $500bn off bitcoin peak ...
Markets
4.
JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on ...
Markets
5.
Crypto yield farming offers handsome returns but ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Thursday ahead of Reserve Bank review

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks weaker global markets on inflation fears

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.