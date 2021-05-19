Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Walt Disney and HelloFresh

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV

19 May 2021 - 10:44 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHING POSSIBLE

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor chose Walt Disney as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose HelloFresh.

Janse van Rensburg said: “Tonight I’m going to go with Walt Disney, I think if you look at the revenue stream and the asset base within that company you have the theme park component and the online streaming business — the Netflix equivalent. Those are two businesses that are well positioned looking forward.”

Verster said: “My stock pick is a company listed in Germany called HelloFresh, they operate all over the world but their biggest operations are in the US. They deliver all the ingredients for you to make your own meals. It’s a business model that is catching on as people are preparing more meals at home.”

