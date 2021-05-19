Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Distell

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

19 May 2021 - 10:38 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Vladislavs Gorniks
Picture: 123RF/Vladislavs Gorniks

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose Distell as his stock pick of the day.

“For Heineken to buy Distell, it means that they’ve seen something. If you look at Distell’s PE [price-earnsing ratio] at almost 50, yes it’s high, but compare that to the beverages index, which is at a PE of 78. What was also impressive was their return on equity sitting at 22.”

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Heineken does an about-turn on SA investing

Brewer approaches owner of Hunter’s Dry and Savanna about a deal that could bring in more than R33bn
Companies
1 day ago

Why AB Inbev’s Carlos Brito is saying ‘cheers’

Carlos Brito, a ruthless cost cutter, is out after 15 years in charge. Will his exit herald a change in the firm’s fortunes?
Money & Investing
6 days ago

Making the case for small caps

Denker Capital’s small-cap fund plans to grow its assets under management to R150m by attracting investments from high-net-worth individuals
Companies
1 week ago

Remgro: Portfolio changes could make all the difference

IM thinks investors might first see Remgro move to unlock value from its holding in unlisted company Kagiso Tiso Holdings
Companies
2 weeks ago

Distell has resilient performance despite lockdown bans

Liquor group increased revenue 8.1% but says it is wary of more alcohol restrictions in SA
Companies
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand touches below R14/$ as some ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Miners lead gains on the JSE
Markets
3.
Crypto yield farming offers handsome returns but ...
Markets
4.
Asian shares lose ground amid inflation worries
Markets
5.
JSE could move lower in line with edgy world ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.