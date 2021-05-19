Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Distell
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
19 May 2021 - 10:38
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose Distell as his stock pick of the day.
“For Heineken to buy Distell, it means that they’ve seen something. If you look at Distell’s PE [price-earnsing ratio] at almost 50, yes it’s high, but compare that to the beverages index, which is at a PE of 78. What was also impressive was their return on equity sitting at 22.”
Or listen to the full audio:
