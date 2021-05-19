Markets

Market data — May 19 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

19 May 2021 - 22:03
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Miners lead gains on the JSE
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand touches below R14/$ as some ...
Markets
3.
JSE could move lower in line with edgy world ...
Markets
4.
JSE slips as inflation worries dominate again
Markets
5.
Cryptocurrency rout wipes $500bn off bitcoin peak ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.