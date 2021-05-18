Markets

Oil prices climbing as UK and US economies reopen

18 May 2021 - 07:41 Yuka Obayashi
Closed pumps at an empty filling station in Kennesaw, Georgia. Five days after a criminal hack shut down deliveries of almost half the petrol and diesel burned in the eastern US, the Atlanta area's reserves of gas and diesel began to plummet. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE
Closed pumps at an empty filling station in Kennesaw, Georgia. Five days after a criminal hack shut down deliveries of almost half the petrol and diesel burned in the eastern US, the Atlanta area's reserves of gas and diesel began to plummet. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

Tokyo — Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous day, as optimism over the reopenings of the US and European economies outweighed fears of slower fuel demand in Asia due to surging Covid-19 cases and a new wave of restrictions.

Brent crude oil futures were up 20c, or 0.3%, at $69.66 a barrel by 2.31am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 19c, or 0.3%, at $66.46 a barrel. Both contracts rose more than 1% on Monday.

“The market remained in a tight trading range amid the tug-of-war between worries over spreading coronavirus infection cases in Asia and optimism from economic reopenings in Europe and the US thanks to vaccinations,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, GM of research at Nissan Securities.

“Also, some expectations that negotiations between Iran and the US may lead to a resumption of Iranian oil exports is limiting the upside of oil prices,” he said.

The British economy reopened on Monday, giving 65-million people a measure of freedom after a four-month Covid-19 lockdown. And with accelerating vaccination rates, France and Spain have relaxed restrictions, and Portugal and the Netherlands have opened up travel.

In the US, New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by Wednesday, and other regions are opening up their economies as well.

In Asia in contrast, Singapore reported the highest number of local infections in months and Taiwan saw a spike in cases, and both countries have reinstituted lockdown measures.

In India, the second-hardest hit by the pandemic, domestic sales of petrol and diesel by state refiners plunged by a fifth in the first half of May from a month earlier as pandemic lockdowns hit industrial activities and consumption, preliminary data showed on Monday.

With regard to the Iran-US talks, as the US tries to reinstate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, it is tiptoeing through a minefield of sanctions put down by former president Donald Trump after he abandoned the deal three years ago.

Reuters

JSE could benefit from higher Asian markets on Tuesday

There is still caution in the market, however, amid inflation concerns and Covid-19 threat
Markets
1 hour ago

Market data — May 17 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
10 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Miners lead gains on the JSE

Precious metals index gains the most in more than three months, while rising Covid-19 cases in parts of Asia threaten sentiment
Markets
13 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Miners lead gains on the JSE
Markets
2.
Crypto yield farming offers handsome returns but ...
Markets
3.
Market data — May 16 2021
Markets
4.
Market data — May 13 2021
Markets
5.
Market data — May 17 2021
Markets

Related Articles

Crypto yield farming offers handsome returns but comes with high risk

Markets

Musk tweet over ditching bitcoin puts cryptocurrency in tailspin

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.