MARKET WRAP: Rand touches below R14/$ as some markets go back into full swing Telkom, precious metals and retailers led small gains on the JSE

The rand gained for a third day as easing inflation worries and optimism over the reopening of economies, especially in the eurozone, outweighed Covid-19 concerns.

The rand, which broke below R14/$ for the first time in more than a year on May 10, traded below the psychologically important level for the first time in four days, reaching an intraday best of R13.96/$. ..