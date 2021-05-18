MARKET WRAP: Rand touches below R14/$ as some markets go back into full swing
Telkom, precious metals and retailers led small gains on the JSE
18 May 2021 - 18:09
The rand gained for a third day as easing inflation worries and optimism over the reopening of economies, especially in the eurozone, outweighed Covid-19 concerns.
The rand, which broke below R14/$ for the first time in more than a year on May 10, traded below the psychologically important level for the first time in four days, reaching an intraday best of R13.96/$. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now