JSE gains as investors focus on economic recovery Rising Covid-19 cases in Asia and recent lockdowns in that region continue to pose a threat to the global economic outlook

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, along with its global peers as investors weighed up the reopening of economies in Europe against rising Covid-19 cases in Asia.

Covid-19 in Asia and recent lockdowns there have weighed on sentiment, but investors are focusing on the prospects of economic recovery as the UK lifts more lockdown restrictions...