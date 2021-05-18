JSE gains as investors focus on economic recovery
Rising Covid-19 cases in Asia and recent lockdowns in that region continue to pose a threat to the global economic outlook
18 May 2021 - 11:28
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, along with its global peers as investors weighed up the reopening of economies in Europe against rising Covid-19 cases in Asia.
Covid-19 in Asia and recent lockdowns there have weighed on sentiment, but investors are focusing on the prospects of economic recovery as the UK lifts more lockdown restrictions...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now