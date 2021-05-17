Market data — May 17 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger advises investment across disciplines
Commission aims to ensure online markets remain contestable and competitive
The opposition is trying to have a judgment in favour of Johann Brummer overturned
The SA landlord has been selling non-core assets as it looks to ease pressure on its balance sheet
AA forecasts a 1c cent a litre decline for petrol while diesel is set to rise 20c
Testing the limits of trademarks, transparency in party funding, monitoring stay-at-home employees, and more
Proceedings adjourned until May 26 as the former president seeks recusal of Billy Downer
Victory over Battle Force will dent the chances of entry ExpressfromtheUs for the Durban July
Street smart version adds Shadow Line trim and a blacked-out kidney grille
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
