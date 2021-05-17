Markets

Market data — May 17 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

17 May 2021 - 21:53
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Momentum in commodity markets slips after huge ...
Markets
2.
Oil rises as demand recovery raise hopes for fuel ...
Markets
3.
Musk tweet over ditching bitcoin puts ...
Markets
4.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday amid ...
Markets
5.
JSE strengthens but momentum from Friday’s rally ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.