JSE strengthens but momentum from Friday’s rally slips
Spiking Covid-19 cases in Asia and new lockdowns in the region are weighing on sentiment
17 May 2021 - 11:22
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed as renewed lockdowns in some parts of Asia threaten to slow Friday’s rally.
Global stocks rallied on Friday as inflation fears eased after a number of the US Federal Reserve officials repeated their stance that they viewed inflationary pressures as transitory, and would not be reacting to temporary overshoots. ..
