JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday amid Covid-19 jitters
India continues to grapple with a severe outbreak amid extensions of lockdown restrictions and disappointing data
17 May 2021 - 07:11
The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday morning amid caution in the market, with Chinese retail sales numbers missing expectations and Covid-19 remaining a threat to activity.
Most global markets ended last week positively, after volatility, with investors still concerned about the threat of rising inflation, which could prompt tighter monetary conditions...
