Markets JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday amid Covid-19 jitters India continues to grapple with a severe outbreak amid extensions of lockdown restrictions and disappointing data

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday morning amid caution in the market, with Chinese retail sales numbers missing expectations and Covid-19 remaining a threat to activity.

Most global markets ended last week positively, after volatility, with investors still concerned about the threat of rising inflation, which could prompt tighter monetary conditions...