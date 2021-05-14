WATCH: Stock pick — BHP

Markets

Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

14 May 2021 - 09:21 Business Day TV
Iron ore. Picture: REUTERS

Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital chose BHP as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to go for BHP today, it’s one that we have chosen before and it has done nicely since then, but it’s still looking quite cheap.”

