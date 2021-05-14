Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — BHP
Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
14 May 2021 - 09:21
Andile Buthelezi from Sentio Capital chose BHP as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going to go for BHP today, it’s one that we have chosen before and it has done nicely since then, but it’s still looking quite cheap.”
