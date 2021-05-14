MARKET WRAP: JSE gains after a volatile week
Despite Friday’s gains, the all share fell 2.79% for the week, dragged lower by weekly losses in miners and the industrial index
14 May 2021 - 18:01
The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Friday as inflation-fears that saw global markets tumble this week eased.
The JSE all share joined a global sell-off this week, having its worst day in more than two months on Thursday after US data showed inflation in April was worse than expected...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now