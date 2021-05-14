Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE gains after a volatile week Despite Friday’s gains, the all share fell 2.79% for the week, dragged lower by weekly losses in miners and the industrial index BL PREMIUM

The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Friday as inflation-fears that saw global markets tumble this week eased.

The JSE all share joined a global sell-off this week, having its worst day in more than two months on Thursday after US data showed inflation in April was worse than expected...