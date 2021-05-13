Markets JSE slips amid inflation fears after US consumer price index jumps BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, along with its global peers, as inflation worries persist after data on Wednesday showed US consumer prices jumped the most since 2009, well above expectations.

Fears that inflation will rise as the global economy recovers from Covid-19 have been a theme in the market so far in 2021, but that has come sharply into focus this week. ..