Markets

India’s Covid-19 crisis tempers oil rally

13 May 2021 - 07:24 Aaron Sheldrick
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV

Tokyo — Oil prices fell on Thursday, pulling back from an eight-week high as concerns about the coronavirus crisis in India, the world’s third-biggest importer of crude, tempered a rally driven by predictions by the International Energy Agency and oil cartel Opec that demand is coming back strong.

Brent crude was down 32 US cents, or 0.5%, at $69.00 a barrel by 1.45pm GMT, after gaining more than 1% on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 31c, or 0.5%, to $65.77 a barrel, having risen 1.2% in the previous session.

“The path for crude prices appears to be higher but until the situation improves in India, WTI will probably struggle to break above the early March high,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, said in a note.

Oil demand is already outstripping supply and the shortfall is expected to grow further even if Iran boosts exports, the IEA said in its monthly report on Wednesday.

A day earlier, Opec stuck to its forecast for a strong return of world oil demand in 2021, with growth in China and the US cancelling out the effect of the coronavirus crisis in India.

But global concern is rising over the situation in India, the world’s second-most populous country, where a variant of the coronavirus is rampaging through the countryside in the deadliest 24 hours since the pandemic began.

Medical professional are still unable to say for sure when new infections will hit a plateau and other countries are alarmed over the transmissibility of the variant that is now spreading worldwide.

Fuel shortages are getting worse in the southeastern US six days since the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline network in the world’s biggest consumer of oil.

Colonial, which pipes more than 2.5 million barrels a day, said it is hoping to get a large portion of the network operating by the end of the week.

Reuters  

Market data — May 12 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
10 hours ago

Record price for Ether takes its gains to 500% so far this year

Cryptocurrency climbs above $4,370 but JPMorgan analysts warn it may be overvalued
Markets
15 hours ago

Global shares on longest losing streak in two months

Surging commodity prices and growing inflationary pressure in the US have led to the expectation of earlier rates increases
Markets
21 hours ago

Oil prices rise on signs of recovery and better demand for energy

Despite Covid-19 surging in India and Brazil, and the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, analysts see demand outweighing supply throughout the year
Markets
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: SA bond yields spike on US inflation ...
Markets
2.
Record price for Ether takes its gains to 500% so ...
Markets
3.
Wall Street joins sell-off over inflation concerns
Markets
4.
Rand at strongest in 16 months as risk appetite ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Miners and tech stocks take toll, ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.