WATCH: Stock picks — Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and Raubex​

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth talk to Business Day TV

12 May 2021
Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Groupe Bruxelles Lambert as his stock pick of the day and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Raubex​.

Williams said: “A company called Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL), it’s actually listed in Brussels and it is a family-driven holding company. It has significant stakes in European consumer stocks like Adidas and Pernod Ricard, and then big stakes in LafargeHolcim, which is a cement manufacturer, so it’s quite a diversified group and is trading at a significant discount to NAV [net asset value] of around 35%.”

Duys said: “I’m going to go for Raubex, we saw the results yesterday, which indicated that tender activity obviously has picked up quite a lot as well as their order book, which was up almost 70%.”

