WATCH: Stock picks — Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and Raubex​

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Groupe Bruxelles Lambert as his stock pick of the day and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Raubex​.

Williams said: “A company called Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL), it’s actually listed in Brussels and it is a family-driven holding company. It has significant stakes in European consumer stocks like Adidas and Pernod Ricard, and then big stakes in LafargeHolcim, which is a cement manufacturer, so it’s quite a diversified group and is trading at a significant discount to NAV [net asset value] of around 35%.”

Duys said: “I’m going to go for Raubex, we saw the results yesterday, which indicated that tender activity obviously has picked up quite a lot as well as their order book, which was up almost 70%.”