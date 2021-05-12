Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — ING Group
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
12 May 2021 - 08:40
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management chose ING Group as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going for ING Group, the financial services group headquartered in Amsterdam, most of their focus is around Europe and the Benelux countries, where it’s situated, but it is operating in 40-odd countries. The earnings took a massive hit with the pandemic but they look to be recovering and their lending book is growing again.”
