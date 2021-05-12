WATCH: Stock pick — ING Group

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management chose ING Group as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going for ING Group, the financial services group headquartered in Amsterdam, most of their focus is around Europe and the Benelux countries, where it’s situated, but it is operating in 40-odd countries. The earnings took a massive hit with the pandemic but they look to be recovering and their lending book is growing again.”