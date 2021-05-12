News Leader
WATCH: Rand recovers from Covid-19 blow
RMB’s John Cairns talks about the local currency’s recovery and whether the rally is sustainable.
12 May 2021 - 07:40
The rand is recovering from the initial blow it was dealt when Covid-19 hit in 2020, with the local unit gaining 30% against the dollar since the height of the pandemic.
Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s John Cairns about whether the rally is sustainable.
