WATCH: Rand recovers from Covid-19 blow

RMB’s John Cairns talks about the local currency’s recovery and whether the rally is sustainable.

12 May 2021 - 07:40 Business Day TV
. Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO
. Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand is recovering from the initial blow it was dealt when Covid-19 hit in 2020, with the local unit gaining 30% against the dollar since the height of the pandemic.

Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s John Cairns about whether the rally is sustainable.

JP Morgan expects rand to extend gains as currency hits 16-month highs

The commodity rally and tighter fiscal policy have boosted the currency’s relative strength, the bank says in its report
Companies
1 day ago

This is why investors are backing the soaring rand

SA’s currency has recovered all its losses since it slumped to record weakness in April 2020, and then some
Markets
16 hours ago

Rand at strongest in 16 months as risk appetite returns

The local currency broke below the R14/$ mark for first time in 16 months, stretching last week’s rally, which was supported by bond inflows
Markets
1 day ago

Rand hovers near R14/$ after US jobs miss target

High commodity prices and pressure on the dollar have put the local currency close to 2020 mark
Markets
2 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: What a difference a year makes for a bouncing-ball currency

It’s been the best-performing large emerging-market currency this year. Why is the rand looking so strong?
Opinion
3 days ago

