Markets MARKET WRAP: Miners lead gains on the JSE Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic says global stocks are under pressure amid inflation fears, with price swings evident in the technology sector

The JSE closed firmer amid mixed global markets as worries about the threat of rising global inflation weighed on sentiment.

Despite the JSE all share breaking a two-day losing streak on Wednesday, global markets were still under pressure amid the concern that inflation will rise as the global economic recovery will force central banks to hike rates sooner...