Markets JSE to contend with weaker Asian markets on Wednesday as inflation fears reign Concern that rising inflation will prompt global central banks to tighten lending conditions sooner rather than later is weighing on risk assets BL PREMIUM

The JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Wednesday and could extend losses as investors worry about the threat of rising global inflation.

The concern that inflation will rise as the global economy recovers from Covid-19 has been a theme in the market in 2021, with many expecting that it will force central banks to act...