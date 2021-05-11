Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — AutoNation and Afrimat

Karl Gevers from Benguela Global Fund Managers and independent analyst Chris Gilmour talk to Business Day TV

11 May 2021 - 08:45 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Karl Gevers from Benguela Global Fund Managers chose AutoNation as his stock pick of the day and independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat.

Gevers said: “I pick AutoNation, it’s essentially one of the biggest car dealership companies in the US and I think it’ll benefit from the stimulus and economic recovery.”

Gilmour said: “I’m going to go back to another old favourite of mine, which is Afrimat, and you know with the with the iron-ore price in Singapore hitting around $236 a tonne and the Afrimat share price is nowhere near what it should be in terms of its valuation.”

Karl Gevers from Benguela Global Fund Managers and independent analyst Chris Gilmour talk to Business Day TV

How Bill and Melinda Gates are splitting up their $145bn fortune

Divvying up their wealth may have billion-dollar implications on what philanthropic causes get attention
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Standard Bank and AutoNation

Mark du Toit from Oyster Catcher investments and Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV
Markets
3 weeks ago

Afrimat at record high as it flags bumper profit

The bulk commodities division contributes to ‘exceptional growth in profits’ at the building materials and industrial minerals group
Companies
3 weeks ago

Some gems in African Rainbow Capital

The company’s fees and some bad investments remain issues. But the pay day from telecoms firm rain could be huge
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Miners lead gains on the JSE as all ...
Markets
2.
Rand at strongest in 16 months as risk appetite ...
Markets
3.
Rand hovers near R14/$ after US jobs miss target
Markets
4.
Iron ore prices surge 10% on strengthening global ...
Markets
5.
Market data — May 10 2021
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.