WATCH: Stock picks — AutoNation and Afrimat
Karl Gevers from Benguela Global Fund Managers and independent analyst Chris Gilmour talk to Business Day TV
11 May 2021 - 08:45
Karl Gevers from Benguela Global Fund Managers chose AutoNation as his stock pick of the day and independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat.
Gevers said: “I pick AutoNation, it’s essentially one of the biggest car dealership companies in the US and I think it’ll benefit from the stimulus and economic recovery.”
Gilmour said: “I’m going to go back to another old favourite of mine, which is Afrimat, and you know with the with the iron-ore price in Singapore hitting around $236 a tonne and the Afrimat share price is nowhere near what it should be in terms of its valuation.”
