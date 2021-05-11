WATCH: Stock picks — AutoNation and Afrimat

Karl Gevers from Benguela Global Fund Managers chose AutoNation as his stock pick of the day and independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat.

Gevers said: “I pick AutoNation, it’s essentially one of the biggest car dealership companies in the US and I think it’ll benefit from the stimulus and economic recovery.”

Gilmour said: “I’m going to go back to another old favourite of mine, which is Afrimat, and you know with the with the iron-ore price in Singapore hitting around $236 a tonne and the Afrimat share price is nowhere near what it should be in terms of its valuation.”