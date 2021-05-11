Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — JD.com
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
11 May 2021 - 08:13
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose JD.com as her stock pick of the day.
“JD.com, for those people who don’t know, is the Chinese version of Amazon, and while the Chinese economy has rebounded, the stock has still been part of the reason for the government’s interference in the financial services arms of companies like Tencent, JD.com and also Alibaba.”
