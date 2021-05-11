Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — JD.com

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

11 May 2021 - 08:13 Business Day TV
A JD.com logo is seen on the helmet of a delivery man in Beijing. Picture:REUTERS
A JD.com logo is seen on the helmet of a delivery man in Beijing. Picture:REUTERS

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose JD.com as her stock pick of the day.

“JD.com, for those people who don’t know, is the Chinese version of Amazon, and while the Chinese economy has rebounded, the stock has still been part of the reason for the government’s interference in the financial services arms of companies like Tencent, JD.com and also Alibaba.”

Meituan sinks 10% after CEO posts poem deemed critical of Beijing

Stock slide wipes out about $16bn of company's value after Wang Xing posted a classical poem about book-burning by an emperor
16 hours ago

China’s tech crackdown may mean nationalising data

China is going further than any other country to rein its tech giants with regulators slapping huge fines on some for abuse of market dominance
2 weeks ago

Alibaba thanks China for making it pay nearly $3bn fine

For Alibaba, the $2.8bn fine was less severe than many feared and helps lift a cloud of uncertainty hanging over founder Jack Ma’s internet empire
4 weeks ago

China is still leaving no space for women on company boards

Of the 25 largest companies on the MSCI ACWI index without any female directors in 2020, 14 were Chinese
2 months ago

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.